This year, Amaze Magazine has found the most perfect (and unique) gifts for everyone on your list!

Here are the top gifts to give this holiday season:

BeadforLife

BeadforLife is a non-profit organization empowering women to lift their families from poverty. They connect with women in Uganda, who create BEAUTIFUL recycled paper bead jewelry to sell here in the US. Proceeds fund BeadforLife business training programs. Available at beadforlife.org

Make Waves Yarn Bowl

Keep your yarn from rolling and unraveling with this innovative yarn bowl. Featuring a keyhole for guiding yarn while you knit or crochet, this warmly whimsical design keeps crafting tidy while lending homespun charm to your home. Individually thrown by Patricia Bridges. Available at uncommongoods.com

DaphDaph Hair Buns

The most comfortable and fashionable hair bands for both adults and children. Made from soft cushioned Neoprene material on the outside and textured rubber on the inside that prevent those awful headband headaches. Guarantee hours of no slip and extra hold! Available online at wdaphdaph.com

Farmaesthetics Dreaming Oil

When inhaled, the aromatic “easement” begins right away and shifts a work-weary or worried mind into a gentle night’s sleep. Ingredients: Lavender, Clary Sage, Essential Oils, Soybean Oil. Available at farmaesthetics.com

Citrus Zinger

With a built-in citrus press that allows you to squeeze the juice from lemons, limes, tangerines or clementines directly into the water, the bottle’s unique design extracts more nutrients and flavor than other passive infusing methods. Eco-friendly BPA/EA-free. Available at zinganything.com

Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit

Yumm! Dip into the flavors of the four corners of the world. These 15 spice blends by Julie Pedersen let you explore the core flavors of five different cuisines. Available at uncommongoods.com

La Matera Mendoza Wallet

Inspired while on a fly­fishing trip in Argentina, brothers Alex and Brook Stroud purchased some woven belts. They had seen these distinct woven patterns worn by polo players in Buenos Aires and by gauchos in the countryside. The brothers were inspired to build their own company, making beautiful hand-stitched belts, wallets, bands and more Available at lamaterashop.com

Malt Shop Cookies

Looking for a tasty treat with a completely unique flavor and personalized gift tin? You HAVE to check out these amazing malt cookies, available in 3 flavors! Malted Milk is best known as that sweet, finishing touch flavor that gave birth to every Malt Shop, Soda Fountain, Diner and Lunch Counter all across the USA. A little know fact… Malted Milk acts as its own all-natural, preservative! No artificial stuff here, these cookies stay soft and fresh, naturally. Available at maltshopcookies.com

Herbal Warming Scarf

When your day has wrapped and you’re in need of some after-work relief, snuggle up with this warming scarf and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of heat and aromatherapy. Designed to hug your neck and shoulders, this cozy wrap is stuffed with a melange of flax seed, grains, and fragrant herbs that possess a lovely scent that intensifies when heated. Available at uncommongoods.com

House of Marley Chant Sport

A great tech gift for anyone on your list! It is the perfect size to fit in a cup-holder or a bottle-holder and it comes with a carabiner that allows you to hang it off of a bag or a belt loop. Available at amazon.com

Men’s Shaving – Gift Options

Raul wrote a great piece about the options for men’s shaving gifts. Click to view