TORUK… Imagine a world where the planet and it’s inhabitants live in a harmonious, symbiotic balance.

This is something that James Cameron brought to the big screen with his movie “Avatar” and Cirque du Soleil brings to life in auditoriums around the world with the touring show “TORUK”.

Interestingly, this whole concept fits nicely with our philosophy here at Amaze Magazine, so what better place to share an in-depth look at TORUK as seen thought the eyes of one of its main performers, Jeremiah Hughes, who plays Ralu.

Make sure to see this amazing show if you have a chance and if we take their example to heart, we can be better stewards of our own world.

Photos courtesy of Cirque du Soleil