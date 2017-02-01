Love abounds all year round, but never as much as Valentine’s Day!
Here are a few of our top gift-picks for the season of romance…
Kaleidoscope Necklace
This petite silver pendant is a functioning kaleidoscope made with sea glass and recycled glass.
Hot Chocolate Design: The Most Decadent Shoes for Valentine’s Day!
These limited edition collections have become collectors items for many fans.
Rigoni Di Asiago Nocciolata Organic Hazelnut Spread
Scared of the Nutella Cancer Panic? This palm oil-free alternative from Italy is D-I-V-I-N-E! Seriously… like grab a spoon and pop open a jar good! Each artisanal batch takes 36 hours of preparation… and the taste shows! (also available in a dairy-free alternative)
Chakra Bath Salts Set
Invigorate Car Essential Oil Diffuser
This sleek and stylish Essential Oil Car Diffuser, by Invigorateoils, is the the most effective and powerful car diffuser on the market.
Tea from Around the World Set
Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit
Make a box of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles at home with this DIY kit.
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Heart Crossbody Bag
Chain-link trim traces the heart-shaped silhouette of a compact crossbody that sweetly energizes your street style.
Seasons Terrarium Necklaces
Three Nights Wine Box
