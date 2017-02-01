Love abounds all year round, but never as much as Valentine’s Day!

Here are a few of our top gift-picks for the season of romance…

Kaleidoscope Necklace

This petite silver pendant is a functioning kaleidoscope made with sea glass and recycled glass.

[SHOP]

.

Hot Chocolate Design: The Most Decadent Shoes for Valentine’s Day!

These limited edition collections have become collectors items for many fans.



[SHOP]

.

Rigoni Di Asiago Nocciolata Organic Hazelnut Spread

Scared of the Nutella Cancer Panic? This palm oil-free alternative from Italy is D-I-V-I-N-E! Seriously… like grab a spoon and pop open a jar good! Each artisanal batch takes 36 hours of preparation… and the taste shows! (also available in a dairy-free alternative)

[SHOP]

.

Chakra Bath Salts Set

Indulge your chakras with this shea butter bath salt set, featuring seven aromatic varieties.

[SHOP]

.

Invigorate Car Essential Oil Diffuser

This sleek and stylish Essential Oil Car Diffuser, by Invigorateoils, is the the most effective and powerful car diffuser on the market.

[SHOP]

.

Tea from Around the World Set

This set of ten, single-estate teas lets you sample exotic varieties from around the world.

[SHOP]

.

Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit

Make a box of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles at home with this DIY kit.

[SHOP]

.

Rebecca Minkoff Chain Heart Crossbody Bag

Chain-link trim traces the heart-shaped silhouette of a compact crossbody that sweetly energizes your street style.

[SHOP]

.

Seasons Terrarium Necklaces

These lush terrarium necklaces were inspired by the pageantry of the changing seasons.

[SHOP]

.

Three Nights Wine Box

Help your favorite couple celebrate the everyday and the extraordinary with this rustic handmade wine box.

[SHOP]