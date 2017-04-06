Easter is here and this incredibly cute lamb inspired cake is diary free, gluten free and sugar Ffree!
Ingredients
Tapioca or arrowroot powder (for dusting pan)
6 large eggs
2/3 cup mild-flavored oil (such as grapeseed)
2/3 cup water
2 boxes Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix
2 tubs Simple Mills Organic Vanilla Frosting
For decorating:
14-15 large vanilla marshmallows*
1 small vanilla marshmallow*
2 peach rings**
1 jelly bean**
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2 TBSP chopped dark chocolate
Yellow ribbon (optional)
Green paper grass (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F.
- Generously grease a lamb cake mold and dust with tapioca or arrowroot flour. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, oil & water. Add dry mix & whisk.
- Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a tester comes out clean.
- Cool the cake in the pan for 20-30 minutes, then turn out onto cooling rack. Tap the pan all over to gently remove the cake and prevent sticking.
- While the cake is cooling, gather the decorating ingredients. Cut the large marshmallows in half width-wise to form 28-30 shorter, round marshmallows Cut the small marshmallow in half width-wise and pinch it at both ends to form two oval marshmallows.
- Once the cake has cooled completely, transfer it to a serving plate and apply 1-2 layers of vanilla frosting. Then decorate, working quickly before the frosting sets:
- Pinch the ends of each peach ring together to make it into an oval shape. Place each peach ring ear, then set one of the halved mini marshmallow ovals in the center of each ring
- Now add a line of the large, halved marshmallows around the border of the lamb head, from ear to ear
- Next, use a toothpick to draw a faint line in the frosting to mark where the ribbon will go. Sprinkle the coconut evenly over the body of the lamb, right up to the ribbon line. Place the ribbon over the line and the coconut
- Melt the chocolate and transfer it to a small zip top bag. Seal the bag, pressing all the air out of it, and squeeze all of the chocolate into one of the corners. Use a clean pair of scissors to snip a tiny triangle of corner off the bag and squeeze the chocolate out of the bag to form the face
- Add a tiny dot of chocolate right above the mouth and press the jellybean into it
Note:
- The cake pan used for this recipe was the Wilton Gentle Lamb Cake Pan, available on Amazon
- If you have time, it helps to make the cake the day ahead, wrap tightly in plastic wrap (after it has cooled completely to room temperature), and refrigerate overnight before frosting. Frosting the chilled cake helps it hold together so that you won’t get too many crumbs in the frosting layer
- If you’re having trouble getting the marshmallows or peach rings to stick, use a tiny dot of frosting underneath to act as “glue”
- Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving
*we recommend Dandies vegan marshmallows
**we recommend Surf Sweets organic, naturally sweetened candies