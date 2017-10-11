While summer might be the best time for tent camping, fall’s brisker weather makes it the perfect time for no-tent-necessary experiences.

Ever tried staying in a treehouse? In a micro cabin on an alpaca farm? Fall’s the time.

Enter Hipcamp [www.hipcamp.com/discover]—a startup that creates new places to stay in nature by unlocking access to beautiful private lands such as nature preserves, farms, and ranches. With 3.5 million users, Hipcamp helps campers enjoy the outdoors—in all seasons.

To celebrate the start of fall, Hipcamp has hand-picked the most unique nature stays around the country:

CABINS

>> Wondernut Farms: California (near Yosemite)

www.hipcamp.com/california/wondernut-farm/guest-cabin

Camp in the midst of a working farm. The best part? The floor is made out of an old bowling alley!

>> Vintage 1850 Log Cabin Camping: Indiana (near Kokomo)

www.hipcamp.com/indiana/heritage-farm-stay-adventure/vintage-1850-log-cabin-camping

Calling all alpaca-lovers: this cabin is in the middle of an alpaca farm.

>> Dockley Ranch Camp: Missouri (between Sparta and Ava)

www.hipcamp.com/missouri/dockley-ranch/dockley-ranch-camp

Get ready to hike to your own private waterfall.

TINY HOUSES

>> Muir’s Muse Retreat: California (near Tahoe)

www.hipcamp.com/california/victoria-forest/muirs-muse-retreat

Enjoy a private view of Tahoe National Forest at 5,000 feet.

>> Fern Creek Tiny House: South Carolina

www.hipcamp.com/south-carolina/thus-far-farm/fern-creek-tiny-house

Go fishing in the reservoir behind this farm—then snuggle into your cozy tiny house.

YURTS

>> Forest Yurt/Palace: Washington (North Cascades National Park)

www.hipcamp.com/washington/forest-farmstead/forest-yurt-palace

Check out a secret swimming hole—then have dinner using produce and meat produced on the farm.

>> Enchanted Forest Yurt: California (only 1 hour north of San Francisco)

www.hipcamp.com/california/shanti-permaculture-farm/enchanted-forest-yurt

If llamas, rainbows and redwood trees won’t make you happy, what will?

>> Yurt Glamping and Stargazing: New Mexico (near Albuquerque)

www.hipcamp.com/new-mexico/khaya-jabula-ranch/yurt-glamping-stargazing

This yurt is fully equipped as a home, so you can gaze at the stars in comfort.

TREEHOUSES

>> The Birdie Treehouse: Maine

www.hipcamp.com/maine/maine-treehouse-rentals/the-birdie-treehouse

Go disc-golfing all day, then have your own private barbecue with the included grill.

>> Ojai Mountaintop Treehouse: California (minutes from Ojai)

www.hipcamp.com/california/ojai-mountaintop-treehouse/ojai-mountaintop-treehouse

Go hiking on your own private mountain.

>> Eagle’s Nest Treehouse (an hour and a half from San Francisco)

www.hipcamp.com/california/salmon-creek-ranch/eagle-s-nest-treehouse-farmstay

Stay amid redwoods on a working ranch.

SEE HIPCAMP’S FALL FOLIAGE MAP HERE:

www.hipcamp.com/discover/fall-foliage-map