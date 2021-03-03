Shopping for Your Baby? Here’s Three Questions You Should Ask Yourself Before Splurging

Shopping for your baby can be pretty exciting, but there’s a lot more to consider about your purchases than if they’re BPA-free, or whether they’re pink or blue.

As an article on Business Insider explains, sustainable consumption is fast becoming a concern among shoppers today. It’s no longer enough to buy a good product; the brand itself must also adhere to eco-friendly standards. This makes sense, as you don’t want to leave your children with an environmentally degraded world, after all. So before you head to the checkout counter with your credit card in hand, here are a few questions you need to ponder:

How much will quality impact your usage?

Sometimes, you can get away with cutting corners and lowering the quality of the products you buy. Take the humble baby monitor, for instance. Over the years, different variations with all kinds of bells and whistles have popped up, giving parents the choice to go for a more premium option. In fact, the top-end ones with smart capabilities can even cost up to $250. But think about this: if you can hear your child crying, the baby monitor has already done its job. Try to take a similar approach for every purchase, as when you’re trying to cut down on costs, you can sometimes get by on the bare minimum. Of course, this is a case-to-case basis and will ultimately depend on your preferences.

How long can this item be used?

It’s always tricky splurging on baby items like clothes and shoes, knowing full well that it will only be a matter of months before your child grows out of them. The same goes for strollers. Although they’re an essential piece of equipment, there’s no doubt that quality strollers are not cheap — and so you want one that you can definitely maximize. As a solution, a stroller guide by iCandy suggests getting a single stroller that can be converted to a double. That way, it can grow with your family and ensure you don’t have to keep spending on the same item. What’s more, its best to find a model with sturdy wheels to make it easy to traverse all sorts of terrain and last longer. Be sure that the stroller you invest in is of good quality, as you don’t want to compromise your child’s safety nor pay for a replacement.

Are you planning on having more kids who will benefit from these items?

A growing family also means larger expenses. So if you plan on having more kids in the future, splurging on a quality purchase can be a good investment to ensure you’re only making a one-time spend.



For example, babies spend a lot of their day sleeping, so you’ll want to invest in a high-quality crib to ensure their comfort and security. This also means buying soft crib sheets and mattresses that are made to last.



Additionally, you’ll also want a durable and functional bag in which to store all your baby gear for when you go out. A diaper bag list on The Good Trade gives an overview of a few sustainable but chic diaper bags you can check out. These come in all sorts of varieties, from faux leather backpacks to hemp and recycled polyester tote bags — perfect for the eco-minded, fashionista parent. Often (but not always), the quality of a product is commensurate with its price, so don’t be afraid to splurge a little if it means a better time for your baby.



It can be overwhelming to shop for your children, especially with the vast array of options available out there. As such, let the above questions guide you the next time you consider splurging on baby items.

Photo by Curtis Adams from Pexels