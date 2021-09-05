5 Tips for Skin Hydration

Tips for Skin Hydration…

Your skin is your largest organ, and many people start to pay attention to taking care of it only when a problem arises. Whether it’s acne, dry skin, blotches, or wrinkles, there are things that should be done regularly to take care of your skin, starting with making sure to keep it well hydrated. Keeping the skin hydrated will go a long way toward helping to have healthy-looking skin that glows and feels great.

“Skin needs to be well hydrated, and most people are just not doing enough to make sure that happens,” explains Katherine Goldman, celebrity esthetician/waxologist and owner of the Stript Wax Bar. “There are numerous things you can do to keep skin hydrated, so doing them regularly should be everyone’s mission.”

Hydration is important for having healthy, clear skin because dehydrated skin lacks water, making it appear dull and dry. While hydrated skin appears soft, it will not stay that way without having natural oils in balance to protect the skin and keep it hydrated by reducing evaporation and water loss.

Here are 5 tips from Katherine Goldman for keeping your skin hydrated:

Drink water. Getting enough water is a good way to help with keeping skin hydrated from the inside out. Drink eight glasses of water per day so that your largest organ gets the fluids that it needs to stay soft and supple, and keep from being dry and rough. Moisturize properly. Dry skin lacks oil and needs to be moisturized. Hydration can come externally through products that act as “humectants.” Humectants are products that draw and attract water molecules to the skin. A wonderful ingredient to look for in products is hyaluronic acid. This draws and attracts water molecules 1000 times its weight and infuses it into the skin. Moisturizing the skin typically comes in the form of a cream, serum, or lotion and adds needed moisture, vitamins, oils and nutrients to the skin. Add fruits and herbs. Foods can make a difference in the amount of moisture that gets into the skin. Add some fruits and herbs to your water for an added hydration boost, and a bit of flavor. Try such options as lemon and rosemary or strawberry, mint, and cucumber. Refresh the skin. One of the best ways to hydrate your skin topically is to usea product designed to hydrate. Typically these come in the form of a serum or a mist, such as the one carried by Stript Wax Bar, called the Dermaquest Essential B5 Hydrating Serum. Another way to hydrate is to make a mask at home using the natural humectants honey, cucumber and aloe. Combine 1 teaspoon of honey with 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel. Mix together and add a teaspoon of crushed cucumber and apply to the face for 10 minutes. Some affordable products to look for in the drugstore are alcohol-free rose petal infused witch hazel toner with aloe. This is a great and inexpensive product to hydrate and refresh the skin. You can also look for rosewater and use as a spritz to hydrate. Make it a priority. All the tips in the world for having ageless skin that is healthy and hydrated won’t do you any good if you are not committed to making it happen. It’s important to make taking care of your skin a high priority and stick to what works to keep it hydrated, healthy, and looking great.

“Having skin that looks healthy and doesn’t age as fast is absolutely possible,” added Goldman. “You have to want to take care of it, making sure to especially keep it well hydrated. If your skin is well hydrated it will look and feel great. It’s a small effort that really pays off.”

Photo by Fantastic B on Unsplash