7 (Great) Ways to Have a Better Morning with Aadil Palkhivala

Ways to Have a Better Morning…

Most people dread the moment the alarm clock goes off having to fight their way out of bed to start the day. But what if you could turn morning time into your favorite time of the day, where waking up is actually easy and more enjoyable?

Yoga legend Aadil Palkhivala, known across the world as the “Godfather of yoga in the west,” offers these tips that will make it easier to get going in the morning:

Wake up to something pleasant:

The very first thing most people think about when they wake up are all the things they have to get done that day. It quickly makes them feel overwhelmed, frustrated and stressed out. Instead, start your day thinking about the things you are grateful for, and focus on the fun activities you have planned for the day. Do some heartfelt meditation that focuses on deep breathing that will wake you up peacefully and put you in the mood to create throughout the day.

Lose the traditional alarm clock:

Jarring the body from a deep sleep is unhealthy for the nervous system. Waking up to a softer noise that gradually increases in volume is a much better choice. Sounds from nature are soothing and naturally awake the body.

Drink a glass of warm water right away:

Before you head for the coffee, drink a glass of warm water. Warm water will open up the circulation in the throat and stomach. It helps the body naturally hydrate and feel awake and alive. It also helps enhance circulation and removes toxins from the night and day before. People who drink water right before bed and when waking up are also less prone to heart attacks.

Have an organic smoothie:

They say garbage in equals garbage out, so start your day with a powerful organic smoothie. Anything that contains green fruits/veggies is a good choice, along with plant-based proteins. Avoid animal-based proteins which are more difficult to digest.

Stretches:

Just like you would warmup your car on a cold winter day, you need to break up the tension from the night before and get the body ready for action. Do some simple stretches that focus on the neck, shoulders, hips and spine.

Take a warm shower:

It’s as common as the chicken and egg debate: should you shower in the morning or at night? The answer is actually both, but especially in the morning because a warm to hot shower will increase circulation in the skin, and help awake the nervous system.

Clean air:

When you sleep in a room that has clean air, you’re going to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. Use an air ionizer and purifier with HEPA filter that removes odors and fumes from cleaners, aerosols, carpet and paint. HEPA filters remove more than 99 percent of airborne irritants.

Photo by Danielle MacInnes on Unsplash