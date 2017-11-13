Dr. Christopher Calapai Shares Foods That Will Keep Your Skin Thriving in the Fall & Winter…

Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O., an Osteopathic Physician board certified in family medicine, anti-aging medicine and chelation therapy suggests incorporating the following foods into your diet to help your skin glow and remain healthy for the fall/winter:

Olive Oil helps to provide your skin with healthy, unsaturated fats with anti-aging benefits. It is rich in vitamin E, and can be used to treat and prevent dry skin naturally. Avocado contains fats which help to lubricate the skin and protect it from damage, and also promote clear, youthful skin. Avocados also contain anti-aging foods properties. Oatmeal contains a large number of antioxidants, along with vitamins and minerals that improve skin health. The fibers in oatmeal also help slough away dead skin and prevent redness when applied topically. Sweet Potatoes are a great source of vitamin A, which help to lock in moisture, give your skin a healthy glow and protect it from damage. Carrots contain the carotenoids beta carotene and lycopene—both of which help shield your skin against UV damage. Grapefruit contains carotenoid, which will make your skin smooth. When buying grapefruit, opt for one with a red-pinkish hue because these colors are from lycopene and it means the fruits are loaded with carotenoids. People who have higher concentration of lycopene have smoother skin. Broccoli contains vitamin C which synthesizes collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm helping to protect from wrinkles. Spinach and dark, leafy greens like kale are filled with iron, omega-4 fatty acids and vitamins A, B and E, which protect skin and improve your immune system. The phytochemicals and folates also help hydrate skin and keep it healthy. Coconut Oil is rich in fats and helps provide lubrication and also help prevent acne thanks to their antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

About Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O.

Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O. is an Osteopathic Physician board certified in family medicine, and anti-aging medicine. Proclaimed as the “The Stem Cell Guru” by the New York Daily News, Dr. Calapai is a leader in the field of stem cell therapy in the U.S.

His stem cell treatments have achieved remarkable results in clinical trials on patients with conditions as varied as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, erectile dysfunction, frailty syndrome, heart, kidney and liver failure, lupus, MS and Parkinson’s.

Dr. Calapai started his practice in New York City in 1986 and for over 25 years he has hosted nationally syndicated radio shows, including his two weekly call-in shows on WABC 770-AM, where he offers health and medical advice. He has a show on Saturday morning 8-9am and Sunday evening from 6-7pm. He has consulted with numerous high-profile individuals including Mike Tyson, Mickey Rourke, Steven Seagal, and Fox series Gotham’s, Donal Logue and worked as a medical consultant for the New York Rangers hockey team as well as various modeling agencies.

Dr. Calapai received his medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and he consults in Manhattan with practices on Long Island, in East Meadow and Plainview. He has appeared on News12 and in the pages of 25A Magazine and Social Life Magazine.