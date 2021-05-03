Review: Raise Your Vibes! Energy Self-Healing for Everyone

Raise Your Vibes! Energy Self-Healing for Everyone by Athena Bahri…

Raise Your Vibes! is a comprehensive guide to self-energy healing, written beautifully by Reiki Master Athena Bahri. If you are curious about how Reiki, crystals, meditation, aromatherapy, and much more can enhance your life and raise your vibrations, this thoughtful, thorough book will be your easy-to-use guide.

The book is beautifully presented and offers rituals and tools to help you create your own vibration-raising practice, whether the goal is to help deal with stress, emotions, physical pain, or manifesting something new in your life.

One of the many things we LOVE about how the author approaches this book is that you feel a connection to Athena through her words, stories, and transparency.

She gracefully leads readers through each section, with a guiding presence encouraging us to try something new. Will all of the sections appeal to readers? Maybe not, but we don’t think they are meant to. Instead, Athena offers readers her wisdom and the opportunity to explore self-healing through different modalities, choosing what feels right to them for their lives at the moment.

Never before has self-healing been more necessary.

This past year we have all been at home and away from loved ones, work, travel, and the activities we enjoy. As the world begins to re-open we find that there is much emotional healing that needs to take place.

Athena has written a guide to help you not only heal from past experiences but bloom in the present and keep thriving into the future.

Creating a life youLOVE begins with healing from within! We are all on this journeytogether, learning to navigate our paths to serve our highest good with reiki, chakra healing, manifest ourdreams, and heal old wounds so we can live at the highest vibration. Let this beautifulbookguide you on your journey toyour best life! Athena Bahri

For those new to energy healing, Athena fills Raise Your Vibes! with easy to use guides and rituals including:

Reiki Self-attunement

Chakras

Meditation

Crystals

Candles

The Violet Flame

Sound Healing

Aromatherapy

Smudging

Affirmations/Mantras

Manifestation

Angels and SIgns

Moon Rituals

And Practicing Gratitude

This book is the perfect companion for our times.

Raise Your Vibes! Energy Self-Healing for Everyone is available on Athena’s website here.