Space Clearing Practices to Improve Energy and Wellness

Space Clearing Practices…

Earth energies or space clearing expert Christan Hummel says that clearing away the energetic clutter in one’s house or office can produce major even dramatic improvements in the environment you live in.

Do-It Yourself Space Clearing

Clearing the clutter in your home or office can have tremendous positive impact on your life and how you enjoy the environment around you.

How you behave when you get home and how you arrange your home and office spaces can make a tremendous difference in the flow of energy. Here are some of her key recommendations on how to clean up clutter and the bad energy where you live based on the principles of the ancient Chinese practice.

1. Energy follows thought—so watch your thoughts. Leave the bad energy behind and be aware of the thoughts you bring into the home.

ACTION: Control the energy you let into your home. Respect your own space. Take off your shoes and leave them at the front door. Consciously leave your worries of the day at the threshold and gain from experience and knowledge of the ancient cultures who left their shoes at the door as a potent symbol of leaving the worries of the day at the door, and not bringing them into the home.

2. Thoughts linger in an environment. Clean out the room of bad energy.

ACTIONS: Clean up a room physically and clear them out through ceremony, sage, smudging, intention, sacred sounds…

3. You carry energy with you wherever we go. Yes, we can take the troubles and emotional upsets of our office home with us, even if we leave our papers behind.

ACTIONS: Practice letting it go. Exercise, bath, relax, meditate, do a cleansing ritual, when you shower or take a bath add your intention that all the stresses of the day go down the drain, light a candle at the end of the day to symbolically “burn” your worries and problems of the day…etc.

4. Past actions/traumas/emotions leave a residue and can be cleared with intention.

ACTION: Simple ceremonies can help to lift the old vibrations and leave the space clear to receive the highest intentions. You can slowly and steadily overcome the bad energy left by old battles, previous deaths, divorce, and family difficulties and other hardships.

5. Clutter blocks energy flow. Your home is like a mirror of our body. It has a circulation system and when life energy flows freely, then the environment is healthy. Your home will reflect the energy and intention you put into it.

ACTION: Clear it out. Make decisions. Put it away until you can decide. Keep the pathways open and clear so the life energy can circulate in the home.

Do some emotional release work, a closure ceremony, perhaps one in which you feel gratitude, appreciation and love for the person in question, then let their items go. Keep one or two representative items, and give the others to special people, family members, friends, special organizations close to your heart. Let grandma’s cups circulate in the community, not stay locked up in your living room.

Visit online at earthtransitions.com