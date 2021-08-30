Superfruit Salad from Superfood Cuisine by Julie Morris

Superfruit Salad…

Superfruit Salad Recipe courtesy of Superfood Cuisine: Cooking with Nature’s Most Amazing Foods, by Julie Morris available for purchase on Amazon.com

Superfruit Salad Recipe

Makes about 6 servings

When a fruit salad tastes this good, getting a full day’s ration of fresh produce in just one sitting is almost inevitable. This recipe is flexible enough to accommodate in-season fruits – feel free to improvise! – but try to keep the superberries in. The dried goji berries and goldenberries will soften as the fruit marinates, soaking up the juices from the fruits, and making them especially delicious.

3 cups pineapple, cut into 1-inch dice

2/3 cup dried goldenberries

1/2 cup dried goji berries

3 cups strawberries, quartered

1 cup blueberries

3 cups green grapes, halved

2 cups apples, cut into 1-inch dice

1 cup pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons agave nectar, or yacon syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine all the fruits in a large bowl. In a small glass, mix together the agave and vanilla. Pour over the fruit and toss gently. Cover, and refrigerate for a minimum of two hours to let the flavors marry. Toss before serving. Will last for several days, refrigerated. Photo by Adél Grober on Unsplash