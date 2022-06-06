Interview With Dr. David Wilcox, Author of How to Avoid Being a Victim of the American Healthcare System

Dr. David Wilcox – How to Avoid Being a Victim of the American Healthcare System: A Patients Handbook for Survival…

Everyone needs healthcare.

When we are very young, we don’t worry about it as it falls under our parent’s responsibilities. As we age we take over this task and our main focus is simply obtaining a decent insurance package. For many, the use of the healthcare system comes about when we have emergent or urgent needs. Trauma, disease, and life events are the driving motivations to seek care. As we continue to age, we may start pursuing routine care of a preventive nature in an effort to avoid needing more involved healthcare visits and painful surprises. We quickly discover that it takes an entire community to provide the support we need for a long and healthy life.

There is a healthcare system in place in this country that we utilize but most really don’t know much about it. Dr. David Wilcox recognized the need for information in this area and wrote: “How to Avoid Being a Victim of the American Healthcare System: A Patients Handbook for Survival”. His goal is to spread the valuable knowledge that he has acquired after working in this system for over thirty years. After reading this book, I believe that it should be a standard issue for all so that we might navigate our way through an essential part of life that we all must travel.

Join me as I chat with Dr. Wilcox and gain interesting insights into his book; I am sure you will recognize that you should get a copy of your own and perhaps one for your loved ones.

