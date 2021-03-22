Recipe: Pear Salad With Thyme Vinaigrette by Chef Caprial Pence

Pear Salad…

Pear Salad With Thyme Vinaigrette by Chef Caprial Pence… Extraordinary talent and passion, imagination, tenacity, ambition, and commitment are some of the words that begin to describe master chef Caprial Pence. Her fans know her as the celebrity chef and cookbook author, her weekly students as a cooking teacher, her restaurant guests as chef/proprietor, and her family as wife and mother.

We turned to chef Caprial Pence for a recipe that beckons spring.

Try this delightfully delicious Pear Salad With Thyme Vinaigrette.

For Dressing:

1 pear, peeled, seeded and diced

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup Lucini Pinot Grigio White Wine Vinegar

1 small shallot, minced

1 large clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon style mustard

¾ cup Lucini Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Salt and cracked black pepper

For Salad:

To prepare dressing, combine pear and wine in small saucepan and cook, over medium heat, until pear is very tender—about 4 minutes. Transfer pear to food processor or blender; add Pinot Grigio vinegar, shallot, garlic and mustard and process until smooth. With motor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil until smooth. Add thyme, season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

To assemble salad, place spinach and radicchio in large bowl. Place dressing and mushrooms in saucepan and heat until just boiling. Pour over salad greens and quickly toss well. Top with sliced pear and serve immediately. Serves 6.

Photo by David Fartek on Unsplash