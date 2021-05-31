Recipe: Melon Lemon Water

Melon Lemon Water, Recipe by Joey Thurman…

We all know that drinking water is an easy way to maintain our health and get fit. However, plain old water can get pretty dull, especially when summer offers such a tempting array of fruit drinks and fresh cocktails.

My clients often tell me that they get bored of drinking water all day long,so I have tried to find ways to make more exciting and palatable for them. One great way is with my Melon Lemon Water.

In order to make Melon Lemon Water…

Start with clean, cold filtered water.

Add the juice of one lemon, and a bit of zest if desired.

Next, squeeze a quarter of fresh organic watermelon. Add to the glass (ensuring not to drop in any seeds), along with a few chunks of ice.

You can also add some fresh herbs like mint or basil.

The lemon offers a great boost of Vitamin C and the watermelon has citrulline which helps with blood flow and nitric oxide. Not to mention, it simply tastes awesome! Make some the night before and bring it into work in a thermos. When you feel that midday slump coming on and you want buy a Diet Coke from the vending machine, try this instead. Your body and your skin will thank you…and you will have more long-term energy in the end.

Joey Thurman is a health, fitness, nutrition expert and the creator of The Lifestyle Renovation, a website dedicated to helping people achieve their health and fitness goals.

Photo by Amy Shamblen on Unsplash