Summer is finally here and the days of laying by the pool, beautiful hikes and beach fun are upon us.

Unfortunately, the combination of the Summer heat and outdoor activities can lead to excess sweating. This helps keep the body cool down, but it can also lead to dehydration so instead of endless glasses of water opt for some healthy fruits and veggies. Incorporating these into your diet can add to your water intake and keep you hydrated all through the summer.

Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O., an Osteopathic Physician board certified in family medicine, anti-aging medicine and chelation therapy has created a tip sheet of his seven favorite healthy foods to help fight dehydration.

1. Watermelon

Watermelons contain around 92% water and one of the most hydrating foods out there. They can be a great alternative to snacks like pretzels, chips and peanuts. These popular snacks have large amounts of sodium and can make you more dehydrated.

2. Cucumber

Cucumbers are about 96% water and they contain no saturated fat or cholesterol. They are high in Vitamin B6 helping to produce serotonin, which is the brain chemical that controls mood. I suggest making small cucumber-watermelon bites, which are both incredibly hydrating and delicious.

3. Strawberry

Strawberries have the highest water content of any berry, 92% to be exact. This berry is a great source of vitamins C and K. You can enjoy the tart-sweet flavor without consuming too much sugar.

4. Cantaloupe

This popular melon is 90% water and packed with rich flavor. One cup of cantaloupe provides 100% of the daily recommended values of Vitamins A and C.

5. Tomato

Tomatoes are made up of about 95% water. Along with their sweetness they are perfect to take the place of higher calorie condiments. One medium size tomato contains only 22 calories.

6. Zucchini

Zucchinis are 95% water and help to give you more energy. They also contain a good amount of potassium helping to reduce blood pressure. The veggie also promotes skin health giving a glow and restoring moisture.

7. Lemon

While I don’t think a lot of people enjoy eating lemons, adding them to water is a great way to change up a plain glass of water. Besides enhancing the flavor, lemons are a great source of vitamin C and aids in digestion.

About Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O.

Dr. Christopher Calapai, D.O. is an Osteopathic Physician board certified in family medicine and anti-aging medicine.