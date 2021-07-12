Pucker Up! 10 Easy Ways to Enjoy Lemons This Summer…

As the summer months heat up, life moves outdoors and simplicity becomes the spice of life. Megan Roosevelt – of Healthy Grocery Girl – has cultivated a list of her favorite ways to integrate lemons into easy, healthy summer living.

Season Veggies on the BBQ

Fresh lemons + sea salt is the perfect healthy combo to season your grilled veggies this summer!

Clean the BBQ with Lemons

Don’t throw away your lemons. Did you know you can use them to clean the BBQ when you’re finished grilling?

Hydrate with Lemon-Water

Whether you’re hiking, at a picnic or just lounging in the backyard, lemon water is a great way to stay hydrated and nourish your body, all at once. Up the ante and treat your tastebuds by adding other fresh ingredients, such as cucumber or mint.

Light Summer Dining with Lemons

When the weather gets hot, you might notice that your appetite changes. An easy way to keep meals light and nutritious is to stick to smoothies and salads.

Fight Voice-Harming Infections

Lemon’s natural antibiotic properties make the citrus fruit a natural remedy to fight infections that can directly effect your voice, throat, and upper respiratory system. Keeping lemon on-hand, particularly if your summer plans include touring, is a great natural defense to viruses and bacteria.

Boost Energy

Summer is all about being active, so keeping your energy levels up is priority number one. Lemon is a proven natural energy-booster and can also maximize your mental clarity. We recommend starting your day with an invigorating lemon body scrub.

Whiten Your Smile

Your smile is one of your most important features. Forget those expensive treatments, all you need to whiten your teeth is probably sitting in your kitchen right now.

Natural Highlights

Add some lemon juice to your hair to revive the blond in your hair. This is natural and will refresh your hair at the same time.

Repel Pesky Ants

Place 1 cup of lemon juice in a water bottle and spray around the areas you frequently see ants. This will help repel them.

Weeds be Gone

Banish weeds for good using lemon juice. Fill up a spray bottle with 5 cups of lemon juice and two cups of water and douse the offending plants till they’re well-coated. It should take a couple of days for them to shrivel.

About Megan Roosevelt and Healthy Grocery Girl ®

Megan Roosevelt is an internationally published author, cooking show host and producer as well as a nutrition expert for regional and national television and magazines. In addition to being a plant-based Registered Dietitian, Roosevelt through Healthy Grocery Girl® provides her extensive audience with on-line cooking videos and says “I love helping people get healthy in ways that are realistic and fun”. Visit online at healthygrocerygirl.com