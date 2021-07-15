Dull Skin: What Causes It And How Can You Fight It?

Have dull skin?

Beauty gurus have been raving about getting dewy skin for the last few years—and honestly, it’s hard to blame them. Having a clear and healthy complexion has become an international obsession. Experts like makeup artist Sir John and dermatologist Dendy Engelman say that this glow is a good display of one’s health and youth. In fact, fine lines and unevenness in the skin, whether in terms of texture or tone, reduce its ability to reflect light, and make your skin look dull instead of perfectly dewy.

However, having radiant skin isn’t as easy as it seems. Environmental pollutants, poor lifestyle habits, and even the wrong skincare routine can make your skin look dull and rough. By learning more about the causes of dull skin, you can combat this skin problem and have a complexion that’ll look good in close-up selfies and in person.

What Causes Dull Skin?

Before you can get youthful and radiant skin, you need to combat all of its major enemies. Here are the various factors that are damaging your skin’s complexion:

• Dead skin cells: Skin cells have to die so that new ones can come up to the surface. It’s the circle of life! However, these dead skin cells can build up on your face because of dehydration and poor skincare practices.

• Pollution: Nobody likes pollution. All those carbon emissions can harm your body, particularly your skin as it serves as the barrier to your environment. Polluted air can block your pores and generate free radicals that can damage your skin.



• Stress : Yup, your skin hates stress, too. The stress hormone, cortisol, can cause inflammation throughout your body, which can lead to acne breakouts and a dull complexion. Those all-nighters won’t do you good either, because poor sleep quality can dehydrate your skin and decrease its pH levels.

How to Get Healthy and Supple Skin

1. Follow a Proper Skincare Routine



To get that beautiful, radiant glow, you’ll have to maintain a proper skincare routine. This practice ensures that your skin gets all the nourishment that it needs to repair and hydrate itself.



Start your skincare for dry skin by washing away dirt and other impurities with a super cleanser. Then massage your face with a moisturizing treatment to keep your skin supple and hydrated. Before you leave your house, don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen that will protect your skin from the sun’s harsh rays. Whenever you need an extra boost, you can gently exfoliate your face with a sugar scrub to get rid of dry, flaky skin. Follow these steps religiously to keep your skin healthy and happy.



2. Eat Food That’s Good for Your Skin



It’s a win-win situation: you can eat delicious food and be rewarded with a glowing complexion! Food can supplement your skincare routine by providing your skin with the right nutrients to keep it healthy and glowing.



Stock up on berries on your next trip to the grocery because these fruits can boost your collagen production and give you a more youthful appearance. Fresh herbs can enhance the flavors of your dishes and provide your skin with skin-protecting antioxidants. These amazing ingredients will make your skin radiant and keep your tummy full.



3. Practice Healthy Lifestyle Habits



Do your skin (and your entire body) a favor by learning how to manage your stress levels. This sensation will not only make you feel uncomfortable, it can also make your entire body unhealthy.

You can get started by sleeping at least 8 hours every night. This will allow your skin to regenerate and repair itself, plus it will also lower your stress levels. You can also manage your stress by trying several wellness practices, such as yoga and meditation.

Consider dull skin as a sign that you need to take care of your body. Nourish your skin properly, and it will reward you by creating a radiant and glowing complexion.

Photo by brian mercado on Unsplash