Summer Beauty Tips – 5 Tips For Acing Your Beauty Regime

Summer Beauty Tips…

Beat the heat and Summer to update your beauty regime with the help of beauty expert, Sue Ismiel.

Melt Proof Your Markeup

Avoid overdoing it with lots of makeup. Ditch the blush and powder foundation for a simple swipe of bronzer. Smudge-proof mascaras will also help stop your look from melting off into black smudges. Apply color to the top lids only to reduce the chances of getting dark marks under your eyes as soon as you leave the house.

Wax Your Legs

Waxing removes hair by the roots leaving you with longer-lasting smoother results for when you’re baring your legs in summer. Nad’s Body Wax Strips are an inexpensive option that helps you feel hairless and confident all summer long.

DIY Body Scrub

Summer puts a lot of stress on the skin and it’s important to get rid of the build-up of dry skin cells by exfoliating often. Make your own body scrub with ground coffee, sugar, coconut oil, and cinnamon, which allows you to exfoliate cheaply and leaves a radiant glow, Sue says.

Use SPF-containing Lipstick

Chapped and sunburned lips are never a good look. Use lip-gloss or lipstick that contains sun protection to further guard against dryness and sunspots on your sensitive lips.

Avoid Chafe with Deodorant

Chafing at the beach can ruin any beautiful summer day. This trick works wonders, apply antiperspirant deodorant to your inner thighs! This will keep your thighs from sweating and causing a painful and annoying red rash.

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash