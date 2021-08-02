DIY Beauty Product – Creamsicle Body Scrub Recipe…

Nutiva’s Creamsicle Body Scrub is a delightful treat for your senses that will leave your skin silky smooth. If you enjoy the scent of coconut, we suggest you use Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil. If you want the nourishing benefits of coconut oil without the coconut scent, use Nutiva Organic Refined Coconut Oil.

Creamsicle Body Scrub

Ingredients

6 Tbsp Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil

1 cup Nutiva Organic Coconut Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract or 20 drops Vanilla Essential Oil

25 drops Orange Essential Oil

Directions

In a double boiler over low heat, gently warm the coconut oil. Be careful not to melt the oil – heat just enough to blend easily with the coconut sugar. Once warm, remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. Add the coconut sugar, vanilla, and orange essential oil. Stir by hand until all of the ingredients are well incorporated. Yields 8oz. Transfer to a container like a wide-mouth canning jar for easy scooping. To Use: Activate the scrub by scooping a small amount into the palm of your hand, add a bit of water and then gently exfoliate your skin. Use with caution as the coconut oil might make the tub slippery.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash