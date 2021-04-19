Hack Your Way to At Home Frugal Fitness With These Tips

At Home Frugal Fitness…

Many of us are so used to being around the house for the past year, that some have become quite creative in terms of workout “equipment.” If you still prefer to keep your exercise routine at home, there really are effective things around the house to give you a solid fat burning and muscle building at home gym session. For those staying home due to budget concerns, just because you don’t have a fat wallet does not mean you can’t get buff.

The following are budget-friendly at-home fitness tips from Jessica Mazzucco, NYC area certified fitness trainer and founder of thegluterecruit.com

HERE ARE THE HACKS:

Use soup cans for weights.

Jessica Mazzucco says that “You can do any triceps or biceps exercise at home using cans of soup that you’d do at the gym with dumbbells. To properly gauge the weight, don’t go by the ounces listed on the can — that’s liquid weight. Instead, weigh the cans on your scale to figure out the poundage that’s best for you.”

Use jugs as weights.

Fill a household bucket or jug with water (or sand, rock salt, or powdered detergent) and secure the top with duct tape. Lift it up and down in front of you as you do squats.

Substitute paper plates for body sculpting equipment.

“The key here,” Jessica says, “is to use the plates to help your body slide on a carpet. This allows you to do body sculpting moves that would ordinarily require workout equipment. You can do the sliding lunge (put the paper plate under one foot and lunge forward). Try simulating skating to work your butt and thighs — just attach the plates to your feet with rubber bands and slide away. Or, get down on all fours, put the plates under your hands, and use them to work your chest by sliding your arms back and forth.”

Substitute a countertop for a push-up bench.

In most homes, at least one countertop, either in the kitchen or the bath, is the right height for a push-up. Put both hands on the countertop, extend your legs behind you at an angle, lean down into the counter, and then push back up.

Substitute pantyhose for resistance bands.

“Almost any exercise you can do with a resistance band, you can do with old pantyhose or tights,” says Jessica . For example, sitting on the floor with your legs straight, loop a pair of pantyhose around the balls of your feet and pull back with both hands as if you are using a rowing machine.

A fitness ball.

Sometimes called a stability ball, looks like a large beach ball. You can do many core exercises, including abdominal crunches, with a fitness ball. You can also use a fitness ball to improve your flexibility and balance.

Kettlebell.

A kettlebell is a round weight with the handle attached at the top. A kettlebell can be used to do strength-training exercises and to help improve grip strength. Kettlebells are available in many sizes.

Jump-ropes.

Skipping rope can be a great cardiovascular workout.

Resistance tubing.

These stretchy tubes offer weight-like resistance when you pull on them. Use the tubes to build strength in your arms and other muscles. Choose from varying degrees of resistance, depending on your fitness level.

Chair or step stool. Use a chair for support when doing exercises such as leg curls. A low, sturdy step stool can become exercise equipment if you use it for step training — an aerobic exercise resembling stair climbing.

Towels

Make your waist-whittling planks more effective with towels says Jessica . Take two and place them under your hands or feet, then move forward, backward and sideways.

Clean Sweep

This one’s easy: You can burn 80 calories every 20 minutes of sweeping. Pull out the broom and get to sweeping every corner of your house or apartment. How’s that for multitasking?

Laundry Twist

Jessica says, “Sit next to a full basket of laundry and twist to grab an item from the basket. Twist to the other side to lay it on a pile. Continue until your laundry is finished.”

Become a member of an online fitness platform such as thegluterecruit.com

Designed personally by Jessica, users receive 3 strength training workouts a week with access to bonus workouts in which can be done from the comfort of your home or in a gym setting. These workouts require a foam roller, a set of dumbbells, and a resistance band/hip loop.